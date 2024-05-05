TN: School Education Dept warns against conducting spl classes during summer vacation

Chennai, May 5 Tamil Nadu School Education Department has warned schools against conducting special classes during summer vacation due to the prevailing heat wave conditions in the state, an official said on Saturday.

In a statement, the School Education department said: "The peak of summer Agni Nakshatram begins today and, according to weather reports, the scorching heat will continue upto May 28."

The department also said with the rise in mercury, people have been advised to exercise caution and the Department has prohibited schools from conducting special classes during summer holidays due to this.

The Tamil Nadu school education department also warned that if any school was found violating the order and conducting special classes during the summer vacation, action would be taken.

The Department has also issued a circular to all the district education officers to conduct an investigation to find out whether any schools were conducting special classes during the summer vacation.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told IANS: "The School Education Department has issued a circular against the conduct of special classes during the summer vacation and if any school is found violating this, stringent action will be taken."

