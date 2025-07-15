TN schools to display ‘oil, sugar, salt’ boards to raise safety awareness

Chennai, July 15 In an effort to promote healthy eating habits and raise awareness about food safety among students, the Food Safety Department of Tamil Nadu will soon install ‘oil, sugar, and salt’ boards in all educational institutions across Coimbatore district.

The initiative is aimed at combating rising levels of childhood obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by educating students on the harmful effects of high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt diets.

These boards, developed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), will feature informative posters and digital displays.

They will highlight the recommended daily intake of sugar, salt, and oil, and explain how excess consumption can adversely impact health, including increasing the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

To make the messages more appealing and accessible to children, the boards will feature attractive illustrations and cartoons. Officials believe this visual approach will help students easily understand the concepts of food safety and nutrition.

The campaign is being implemented following directions from the Union Health Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which has instructed all affiliated schools to establish the awareness boards.

Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar has ordered the immediate rollout of the campaign in schools across the district. Dr T. Anuradha, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Coimbatore, said, “Consumption of high fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS) foods is a major cause of obesity and other non-communicable diseases. This initiative will help students understand the risks and make healthier food choices. Food Safety Officers (FSOs) in each taluk have been directed to oversee the installation of boards and conduct awareness sessions regularly.”

In addition, FSOs will monitor school canteens to ensure they comply with food safety standards.

The FSSAI has also suggested a model for a healthy meal to replace the current offerings in public institutions that are often oily, salty, or sugary. The campaign is being promoted under the social media tagline ‘Stop Obesity and Eat Right India,’ and will be launched in Coimbatore schools within the week.

