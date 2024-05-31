TN schools to now reopen on June 10

Chennai, May 31 Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on June 10 after their summer holidays, instead of June 6, the state School Education Department announced on Friday.

While the officials did not specify the reason for the postponement of the school reopening, the rising summer heat in many districts may have led to the department postponing the reopening date.

The adjoining Union Territory of Puducherry has already postponed the reopening of schools to June 12.

Former Union Minister and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) chief G.K. Vasan had called on the Tamil Nadu government to postpone the school reopening date, saying that many parts of the state were facing scorching heat and students must be protected from this.

