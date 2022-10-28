TN: Security to be beefed up during Muthuramalingam Thevar Jayanti with deployment of 10,000 policemen

With the Muthuramalingam Thevar Jayanti event going to be held on October 30, the officials informed that around 10 thousand police personnel would be deployed for the occasion.

"10,000 policemen will be deployed for security during Muthuramalingam Thevar Jayanthi. The police will be on duty from October 27 to 30. Prohibited areas and permitted routes are notified by the respective police stations," Inspector General (South zone), Asra Garg told ANI. The top cop also informed that the Police are taking precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident on the occasion of Muthuramalingam Thevar Jayanti.

The attendees expected at the mega event include Chief Minister MK Stalin with state ministers, BJP state president Annamalai, former CM O Panneerselvam, political party leaders, community leaders, and lakhs of people who will pay their respects.

Earlier a consultation meeting was also held at Kamudi Special Armed Forces Assembly Hall regarding security measures for the event under the chairmanship of South Zone IG Asra Garg. Also present were Ramanathapuram DIG NM Myilvaganan, District Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, 4 more DIGs, 30 SPs, and other senior police officers.

"Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders. The vehicles will be inspected through the records of the surveillance cameras. 13 drone cameras and 92 permanent cameras are being used for surveillance in Pasumpon" IG Asra Garg added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor