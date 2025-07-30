TN set to break record in paddy procurement, may touch 47 lakh tonnes

Chennai, July 30 Tamil Nadu is poised to create a new record in paddy procurement as it is likely to surpass the previous high of 44.95 lakh tonnes achieved in 2020-21.

According to official data, the state government has already procured 44.49 lakh tonnes of paddy as of now, and with an average daily procurement of around 15,000 tonnes, the record would be breached in the coming days.

With a month remaining before the current procurement year ends, officials project the total procurement could touch 47 lakh tonnes.

The ruling DMK government had earlier set an ambitious target of 50 lakh tonnes for the 2021-22 season, but this was not achieved. As in previous years, the 10 Cauvery delta districts have been the major contributors, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the overall procurement, with approximately 30 lakh tonnes.

The state government has so far disbursed around Rs 10,734 crore to farmers as minimum support price (MSP). Data from the Centre shows that 3.36 lakh farmers received Rs 6,899 crore during the first round of procurement (September 2024-March 2025), while another 1.95 lakh farmers were paid Rs 3,835 crore subsequently.

In addition to the MSP, the state government provides an incentive of Rs 130 per quintal for Grade A paddy and Rs 105 per quintal for common varieties.

A closer analysis of procurement data reveals that a significant number of farmers continued paddy cultivation even beyond the irrigation season, including during the summer months.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) handles the majority of the procurement, while cooperatives and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) account for the rest.

Agricultural experts have suggested that the government involve Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the procurement process to improve efficiency and ensure better outreach.

With procurement figures continuing to rise steadily, Tamil Nadu looks set to achieve a new milestone in its paddy procurement drive this year.

