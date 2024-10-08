TN: SHRC pulls up Chennai Police, recommends disciplinary action against officer

Chennai, Oct 8 The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has pulled up Chennai Police over recent encounter deaths and threat issued by an Assistant Commissioner.

Tamil Nadu SHRC Chairman and former Kerala High Court Chief Justice, Justice Manikumar, reprimanded Tiruvottiyur Police's Assistant Commissioner Ilangovan in response to a complaint raised against him for issuing threats to the family of a local gangster.

He heard the case along with member V. Kannadasan on Monday.

As per a video recording, the Assistant Commissioner told the wife of a history sheeter at Tiruvattiyur that if her husband dared to indulge in criminal activities, his limbs would be broken, and if he committed any murder, he would be bumped off.

The Assistant Commissioner made this statement a few days ago at the residence of the gangster, and it was recorded by a neighbour of the history sheeter.

The video went viral, putting Chennai Police on the defensive. During the SHRC sitting on Monday, the Chairperson reprimanded the Assistant Commissioner, who responded by claiming that it was merely a warning to prevent the miscreant from engaging in further criminal activities.

However, the SHRC did not accept his defence and issued disciplinary action against the officer.

It may be recalled that after the brutal murder of BSP Tamil Nadu President K. Armstrong on July 5, Chennai Police killed three history sheeters in alleged encounter operations.

The key accused in Armstrong’s murder, Thiruvengadam, who police claimed was directly involved in the murder, was shot dead.

The criminal was killed when he was brought to gather evidence at the Madhavaram Lake premises. According to the police, they were forced to shoot Thiruvengadam as he tried to attack them when his handcuffs were removed.

A few days later, another history sheeter, Kakkathope Balaji, was shot dead by a Chennai Police team at Vyasarpadi. Balaji had more than 60 criminal cases against him, and according to the police, he attempted to attack them, forcing the officers to fire in self-defence.

In another incident, Chennai Police shot down a known underworld don ‘Seizing’ Raja, who was arrested in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Chennai.

The SHRC has taken cognizance of these killings and has also summoned the Chennai City Police Commissioner, M. Arun.

It is noteworthy that Arun, after assuming office as the Police Commissioner, remarked during a media interaction on July 7 that the police would deal with rowdies in the language they understood.

The Chennai City Commissioner is scheduled for a hearing before the SHRC on October 14.

