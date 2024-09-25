TN: Six Bangladeshi nationals without proper documents arrested in Tiruppur

Chennai, Sep 25 Tiruppur Police arrested six Bangladeshi nationals after they were found without appropriate documents.

The Tiruppur South Police and Special Task Force conducted a document verification drive at a Tiruppur bus stop and found that six Bangladeshi nationals did not have any Indian documents including Aadhaar card.

The arrested were identified as Rasib Tawan, Mohammed Aslam, Mohammed Al Islam, Tanveer, Mohammed Rahul Amin and Saumun Sheikh.

Police officials told IANS that the youth had reached Tiruppur fifteen days ago and joined a textile factory at Mudalipalayam in the SIDCO area posing as North Indian workers.

When the company went for an identity check of their documents, they were found to be Bangladeshi nationals.

The company refused to continue with the employment of these workers. The group of workers tried to find job at another company in Palladam but that company also refused them employment as they did not possess any documents.

Police said that the youths had arrived from Guwahati to Chennai, and from there to Tiruppur.

It may be noted that Tiruppur is a famous textile town in India and accounts for 90 per cent of the country's cotton knitwear exports and 55 per cent of all its knitwear exports. It may be noted that Tiruppur has buyers from 35 countries across the globe.

Tiruppur textile industry has 6,00,000 domestic employees and around 2,00,000 migrants. The garment industry of Tiruppur has a remarkable tale of perseverance, entrepreneurship and adaptability.

The industry consists of knitting units, dyeing and bleaching units, fabric printing, embroidery, compacting, calendaring and other ancillary units.

In 2023-24, there was a 14 per cent dip in knitwear exports from Tiruppur but the city is back in positive terrain with the first three months of the new financial year seeing a rise in orders. Sources in Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) told IANS that the revival was mainly due to orders from global players like Primark, Tesco, George at ADSA and Decathlon.

Other major players in the garment industry like GAP, Carter's and Walmart have also placed significant orders with the Tiruppur industry. European majors like Next and Duns and Australian companies like Target and Woolworths have also issued major orders to Tiruppur garment export industry.

