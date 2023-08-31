TN Special Cell probing suspected terror modules in Coimbatore after intel inputs

Chennai, Aug 31 The Tamil Nadu Special Cell police have commenced investigation into inputs from central intelligence agencies on certain terror modules in Coimbatore. It may be noted that on October 24, 2022, during Deepavali eve, a young man was charred to death in a moving car.

The deceased was identified as Jameesha Mubin (29). The police found his rented accommodation stocked with gelatin sticks and other deadly tools necessary for making bombs.

Further investigation using CCTV visuals revealed the presence of some other youths who were accomplices of Mubin. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) that had taken over the case apprehended them. Among the arrested was Mohammed Talha who is the nephew of S.A. Basha, the founder leader of Al Umma, a terror outfit that had planned and executed the Coimbatore serial blasts on February 14, 1998. Fifty eight persons lost their lives in that incident and more than 200 were injured.

The arrest of Mohammed Talha had led to increased vigil by the intelligence agencies.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu special police team told IANS that they have received inputs from central intelligence agencies about certain terror modules becoming active of late.

The modules, according to sources, were trying to build a network of likeminded people in many parts of Tamil Nadu with Coimbatore as the epicentre. The ban on Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) by the government has restricted the movement of the Islamists in Tamil Nadu and hence a new network is being set up for taking forward the activities of certain Islamist groups.

Sources in the agencies told IANS that there were certain clear reports about these groups and some engineers were involved in the networking of the Islamist terror grouping in Tamil Nadu working from Coimbatore.

