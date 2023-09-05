TN: Special police team reaches Tiruppur to arrest murder accused

Chennai, Sep 5 A special police team from Palladam Police have reached Tirunelveli in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu to arrest the prime suspect in the murder of four family members.

The police has identified the prime suspect as Venkatesh, a native of Tirunelveli in South Tamil Nadu.

Sources in Tiruppur Police told IANS that Venkatesh will be taken into custody today. Venkatesh is currently hiding at his hideout while one of his accomplices, Chellamuthu, has already been arrested.

The four family members were brutally murdered in Palladam, Tiruppur district on Sunday allegedly due to enmity.

Police said that three persons were involved in the murder and Venkatesh was the leader of the gang who killed the family members which include two male and two female members.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have refused to accept the bodies until the main culprit is not arrested.

