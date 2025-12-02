TN steps up final preparations for ‘Karthigai Deepam’ as Tiruvannamalai gears up for massive devotee influx

Chennai, Dec 2 With lakhs of devotees set to descend on Tiruvannamalai for Wednesday’s Maha Deepam, the Chief Minister Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has intensified festival arrangements across the temple town.

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu on Tuesday reviewed the final leg of preparations along the Girivalam path, temporary bus stands, parking areas and essential public facilities to ensure seamless movement and safety for pilgrims.

The minister inspected the temporary bus terminals and assessed the functioning of drinking water pipelines, motor systems and distribution units installed by the Municipality and Highways Department.

Health officials briefed him on medical teams, mobile units and ambulance facilities positioned at key points including the temple premises, Mada Veedhis and the Girivalam pathway.

Velu also pointed out that the government had fulfilled Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s 2021 election promise to relay the Arunachaleswarar Temple car route using cement-concrete. The temple car’s smooth run on the newly-laid stretch earlier this week was well-received by devotees, he said.

To help visiting pilgrims navigate the town, the district administration has launched a dedicated Android application featuring information on temporary bus stands, parking areas, purified drinking water points, medical camps and police help desks.

This year, 4,764 special buses will be deployed for festival travel — a 20 per cent increase from last year.

A total of 24 temporary bus stands and 130 parking areas have been set up. On the day of Maha Deepam, 220 private and educational institution buses will operate free of charge between parking areas, bus stands and the Girivalam path.

Additionally, 200 mini buses will run at a nominal fare of ₹10, and 40 spare buses will be kept ready to tackle congestion.

A coordination team led by a sub-collector is monitoring departmental tasks round-the-clock. Drinking water arrangements have been provided at 51 locations, while 14 purified drinking water centres have been established by the Highways Department.

Police presence has been significantly strengthened, supported by AI-enabled surveillance cameras installed across the temple complex, Mada Veedhis and the Girivalam circuit.

Senior officials including District Collector Tharppagaraj, Mayor Nirmala Velmaran, Tamil Nadu Athletic Association vice-president Dr. E.V.V. Kamban, Highways divisional engineer Gnanavel and Municipal Commissioner Selva Balaji joined the minister during the inspection, reflecting the administration’s heightened focus on ensuring an orderly and safe festival experience for all devotees.

