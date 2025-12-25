TN steps up surveillance after bird flu outbreak in neighbouring Kerala

Chennai, Dec 25 In response to the detection of avian influenza (H1N1) in neighbouring Kerala, the Tamil Nadu Public Health Department has ordered heightened surveillance and preventive measures in districts along the border between the two states to prevent any possible spread of the disease.

The directive follows reports from Kerala’s Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, where a large number of poultry birds reared in farms died suddenly in recent days. Blood samples collected from the affected birds by Kerala’s Animal Husbandry Department were sent to a testing laboratory in Pune, where examinations confirmed the presence of H1N1 avian influenza.

Following the confirmation, the Kerala government intensified disease-control and containment measures in the affected areas.

As a precautionary step, Tamil Nadu authorities have moved swiftly to strengthen monitoring along the inter-state border. The Public Health Department has instructed district administrations to establish check-posts at key entry points from Kerala and to subject incoming vehicles to inspection. Vehicles arriving from Kerala are to be disinfected as part of biosecurity measures aimed at preventing the entry of the virus into the state.

According to officials, special surveillance has been ordered in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts, all of which share borders with Kerala.

Health teams have been directed to closely monitor vehicles, including those transporting poultry, livestock and agricultural produce, entering Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring state.

The Public Health Department has also issued specific advisories in view of the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Devotees returning from Kerala have been asked to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, respiratory distress or other flu-like signs.

In districts with a high concentration of poultry farms, including Namakkal, officials have been told to intensify surveillance in coordination with the Animal Husbandry Department.

Veterinarians have been instructed to closely monitor poultry health, report unusual deaths promptly and ensure that farm-level biosecurity protocols are strictly followed.

Health authorities emphasised that there is no cause for panic at present but stressed the need for strict preventive measures and early detection.

Officials said the situation is being monitored continuously, and further action will be taken based on inputs from field-level surveillance and inter-departmental coordination.

The state government reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and the poultry sector, stating that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent the spread of avian influenza into Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor