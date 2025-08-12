TN to form SPV to manage co-working spaces, link centres with job placement services

Chennai, Aug 12 The Tamil Nadu government will establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to oversee the network of co-working spaces planned under the Chief Minister’s project, ensuring smooth operations regardless of changes in government or bureaucracy.

The SPV will function as a private company with its own CEO, directly funded by the state and vested with executive powers.

The decision was finalised at a meeting involving the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the special projects department, and the urban development department.

Officials said the chief minister emphasised that all 30 proposed co-working centres should function continuously without being affected by administrative changes.

Currently, the only operational co-working centre at Kolathur is jointly managed by the CMDA and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

“This is not sustainable in the long run, as officials may change, leading to coordination and funding issues. The new SPV will be structured along the lines of entities such as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and the Smart City Mission,” an official said.

Alongside managing the centres, the SPV will also introduce a recruitment facilitation initiative.

CMDA member-secretary G. Prakash said job agencies, including leading firms, will be invited to operate on-site or virtually from the co-working hubs to connect employers with potential hires.

“Agencies will conduct interviews and vet profiles, while also popularising the co-working spaces as credible job placement forums. This system will be rolled out within a few months after the SPV is formed,” he said.

A dedicated online portal will provide job listings, recruitment camp details, and related information. Professionals using the centres can voluntarily submit their work profiles to be included in the recruitment network.

“The Kolathur centre receives about 100 visitors daily. We expect numbers to rise significantly once all 29 additional centres open. The placement service will be free, with the SPV acting as a coordinator between companies, startups, and job seekers,” Prakash added.

The government believes the SPV model will ensure financial stability, efficient management, and consistent service delivery at the co-working spaces, while also transforming them into platforms for employment generation and skill development across Chennai.

