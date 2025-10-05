TN to host International Vallalar conference in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 5 The Tamil Nadu government will host a grand International Vallalar Conference in Chennai later this year, likely in November or December, bringing together over 10,000 Sanmarga devotees, including nearly 2,000 women.

The announcement was made by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister P.K. Sekar Babu while addressing the 203rd birth anniversary celebrations of Arutpragasa Vallalar Ramalinga Adigalar at Vadalur in Cuddalore district on Sunday.

Minister Sekar Babu said the event would serve as a global platform to celebrate Vallalar's teachings of compassion, equality, and spiritual enlightenment.

"Sanmargis from across India and abroad will converge in Chennai to honour Vallalar's timeless message of benevolence," he said after hoisting the Sanmarga flag at the Vadalur celebrations.

Highlighting the state's commitment to preserving Vallalar's legacy, Sekar Babu said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allocated Rs 99.99 crore for the establishment of the Vallalar International Centre at Vadalur.

The long-awaited project had faced delays due to multiple litigations over land demarcation, but is now progressing steadily.

"Construction at the 'B' site has resumed after the court cleared it based on the government’s report. The new facilities will be ready for devotees by December," the Minister said.

He added that the government had submitted detailed reports on encroachments in the 'A' site area as directed by the court, and work there would begin once judicial clearance is obtained.

"Justice will prevail, and all work is being done with transparency and fairness," he assured.

The Vallalar International Centre is envisioned as a spiritual and cultural hub, featuring prayer halls, research spaces, and facilities to support Sanmarga devotees from across the globe.

Officials said the project aims to strengthen the message of love and service preached by Vallalar, who championed feeding the poor and universal brotherhood.

Since the DMK assumed power in 2021, the government has declared Vallalar's birth anniversary as “Benevolence Day” and has organised state-backed celebrations each year to propagate his humanitarian ideals.

Sunday's event saw participation from senior ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam and C.V. Ganesan, along with Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, as devotees gathered in large numbers to pay homage to the 19th-century saint and social reformer.

