TN to launch dialogue series on higher education, first event to focus on generative AI

Chennai, July 22 The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) is set to roll out a new series of high-level dialogues on the challenges and future directions of higher education, beginning July 28.

The inaugural session will focus on the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on education and employment.

The conversation series, to be held every fortnight, will bring together academicians, policy analysts, and industry leaders from across India to deliberate on critical issues facing the higher education sector.

Topics slated for discussion include the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) transition from a funding body to a regulatory authority, the state of scholarships, employability of graduates, the importance of happy classrooms and satisfied teachers, research roadmaps, ranking systems, experiential learning, and the decline in enrolment in basic science courses.

"There are numerous challenges currently affecting higher education, many of which demand urgent policy interventions," said M.P. Vijayakumar, Vice-Chairman of TANSCHE.

"Yet, we lack a consolidated understanding of these issues. These conversations aim to fill that gap by creating a forum where all stakeholders can share insights and propose solutions."

One of the key outcomes of each session will be the development of a detailed policy paper, which will be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government to help shape future policies and reforms in higher education.

The first session will centre around the transformative potential of generative AI, both in classrooms and in the evolving job market.

Vijayakumar noted that understanding AI's impact on employment and emerging job roles is essential for reshaping curricula and equipping students with the skills they need for the future.

Among the expert panellists confirmed for the opening session are Lakshmi Narayanan, Managing Trustee of the Chennai Mathematical Institute; Professor B. Ravindran, Head of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, IIT Madras; Dr. V. Ravindran, Director of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences; and Dhinakaran Vinayagamurthy, Head of IBM India’s Quantum Innovation Centre.

