TN to operate 10,245 special buses for Pongal festival from Jan 9-14

Chennai, Jan 7 Ahead of the Pongal festival, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar announced an extensive travel arrangement across the state, with thousands of additional buses being operated to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of passengers during the festive season.

In an official statement, the Minister said that 10,245 special buses will be operated across the state between January 9 and January 14 to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic.

These special services, when combined with the 12,552 buses that are operated daily, will take the total number of buses on the roads during the festival period to 34,087.

The Transport Department estimates that nearly 11.35 lakh passengers will travel from Chennai alone to various parts of the state to celebrate Pongal at their native places. In view of the heavy vehicular movement expected on major arterial roads, commuters have been advised to use alternative routes such as the East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) to ease congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow.

To assist passengers and address complaints, a 24-hour control room has been set up, the Minister said, adding that officials will be on duty round the clock to respond to travel-related grievances and provide necessary guidance.

The Minister also issued a stern warning to Omni bus operators, stating that strict action would be taken against those found charging fares in excess of the prescribed limits.

Enforcement teams will be deployed at bus stands, check posts, and key transit points to monitor fare violations and prevent exploitation of passengers during the peak travel period.

For the return journey to Chennai after the Pongal festivities, the state government has drawn up a separate plan to manage the anticipated rush.

As many as 6,820 special buses will be operated in addition to 2,092 regular daily services. Including the usual 12,552 buses, a total of 21,635 buses will be run to handle the return flow of passengers.

Providing a date-wise breakup of the special bus services, the Minister said 1,050 buses will operate on January 9, a total of 1,030 buses on January 10, 255 buses on January 11, 2,200 buses on January 12, 2,790 buses on January 13, and 2,920 special buses on January 14.

Special bus operations will commence from January 9, taking into account early departures by passengers ahead of the main Pongal celebrations. The Transport Department has assured that all arrangements are in place to ensure safe, affordable, and convenient travel for the public during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

