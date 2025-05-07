TN to operate over 3,400 special buses for wedding season, Chitra Pournami festival

Chennai, May 7 In anticipation of a surge in travel demand due to the upcoming auspicious wedding dates and the Chitra Pournami festival, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertaking announced the operation of special bus services across the state from May 9 to May 12.

According to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation, a significant increase in passenger traffic is expected as people travel from Chennai to key destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, Bangalore, Erode, and Coimbatore.

To manage this rush, hundreds of special buses will supplement regular services across major routes.

From Chennai’s Kilambakkam bus terminal, 650 special buses will be operated on May 9, followed by 665 buses on May 10.

Additionally, from Koyambedu terminal, 100 special buses will run on May 9 and 90 will run on May 10, catering to passengers travelling to various towns.

Special services have also been planned from Madhavaram, with 24 buses scheduled for May 9 and 100 for May 10.

Beyond Chennai, 250 additional buses will operate from cities such as Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Erode, and Tiruppur to meet the demand over the weekend.

For return journeys, around 950 special buses will bring passengers back to Chennai and Bengaluru on May 11 from various hometowns.

Advance booking data shows 11,841 travellers on May 9 (Friday), 7,385 on May 10 (Saturday), and 11,070 on May 11 (Sunday), with officials expecting these numbers to rise further.

The transport department has also made elaborate arrangements for the Chitra Pournami festival at Tiruvannamalai, which begins on the evening of May 11 and continues until the night of May 12.

More than 3,400 special buses will be operated to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

From Kilambakkam alone, 1,156 buses will run on May 11 and 966 on May 12.

Special services will also operate from Madhavaram and other towns. To improve comfort for travelers, 40 air-conditioned seater-cum-sleeper buses will run from Kilambakkam on May 11 and 12.

People are encouraged to pre-book tickets via the official website, www.tnstc.in, or the TNSTC mobile app to avoid last-minute hassles. Transport officials will be deployed at key bus terminals to monitor operations and assist passengers.

