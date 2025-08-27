TN to upgrade six beaches for ‘Blue Flag Certification’, allocates Rs 24 crore

Chennai, Aug 27 Tamil Nadu is set to add more beaches to its list of Blue Flag-certified eco-tourism destinations, with the state government sanctioning Rs 24 crore for upgrading six beaches across the state.

According to a government order issued by Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department Secretary Supriya Sahu, Rs 4 crore has been earmarked for each beach.

The beaches chosen for the facelift are Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam and Uthandi in Chennai, Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi, Keezhputhupattu in Villupuram, and Samiyarpettai in Cuddalore.

The initiative follows the 2025-26 state budget announcement, which proposed measures to ensure these six beaches meet 33 criteria under marine water quality, environmental education, safety, services, and environmental management to qualify for Blue Flag certification.

The project will be funded under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) scheme.

“The Blue Flag programme, a globally recognised eco-label, fosters collaboration between tourism and environmental sectors. It promotes responsible beach tourism that aligns with conservation goals and supports sustainable coastal development,” the government order noted.

In May, the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) had approved similar upgradation works at Marina Beach in Chennai, Silver Beach in Cuddalore, Kameshwaram Beach in Nagapattinam, and Ariyamaan Beach in Ramanathapuram.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has already completed upgradation works at Marina Beach. Kovalam Beach in Chengalpattu was the first in Tamil Nadu to secure Blue Flag status in September 2021.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with support from the state government. In a separate development, the state has allocated Rs 96 lakh to establish a Marine Elite Force in Chennai, also announced in the 2025-26 budget.

The specialised unit will focus on preventing illegal fishing and combating wildlife crimes involving turtles and other marine species within five nautical miles of the coast.

The order highlighted recent concerns over marine biodiversity, noting that in January and February 2025, the Chennai coast recorded a spike in olive ridley turtle mortalities.

Experts attributed these deaths to by-catch in mechanised fishing nets and trawlers, marine debris, plastic ingestion, unregulated coastal development, pollution, and the impact of climate change. With these measures, Tamil Nadu hopes to strengthen its eco-tourism profile while ensuring sustainable coastal conservation.

