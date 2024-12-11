TN transport dept cracks down on bike taxis after circular from commissioner

Chennai, Dec 11 The Tamil Nadu Transport Department on Wednesday launched a crackdown on two-wheelers being used for commercial purposes.

This follows a circular issued on December 10 by the Tamil Nadu Transport Commissioner, directing all Zonal Officers and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to conduct a special drive to enforce the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules.

The Tamil Nadu Road Transport Workers Association had earlier submitted a memorandum alleging widespread violations of the Motor Vehicles Act by two-wheelers being used for commercial purposes.

Auto and taxi drivers also raised concerns, complaining that vehicles with permits for personal use were being misused for commercial activities.

A related case is currently pending before the Madras High Court.

In the circular, the commissioner instructed field officers to ensure strict compliance with existing rules and regulations.

Zonal officers and district transport officers have been directed to submit daily reports on the enforcement activities.

The Auto-Taxi Thozhilalar Sangam, affiliated with the CITU, also demanded a ban on bike taxis.

Its General Secretary, S. Balasubramaniam, stated, “We want the state government to ban bike taxis and instead launch an auto ride-hailing app.”

Taxi, autorickshaw, and van drivers in popular tourist destinations like Yercaud have echoed similar concerns, claiming that bike rentals adversely impact their livelihoods.

Suresh Babu, a call taxi driver and resident of Othakadai in Yercaud, stated that tourists usually prefer autorickshaws or taxis for local travel.

However, since last year, some individuals have started renting out bikes to tourists, affecting the earnings of local drivers.

Local call taxi drivers raised the issue with the Transport Department and the police, prompting action.

Following the transport commissioner’s circular, officials have intensified checks on bike rentals, imposing fines on violators.

Salem East Regional Transport Officer D. Damodharan cautioned tourists against using rental bikes, as they are not government-approved.

Ongoing Enforcement Transport officials have confirmed that the crackdown on bike taxis and rental bikes will continue across the state.

Violators will face heavy fines, and such vehicles may be confiscated.

