TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

Tiruchirappalli, May 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated more than 100 refurbished and revamped railway stations across the country, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme via video conference.

The Srirangam railway station in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli (also called Trichy) district, is among the ton of modernised stations, inaugurated by PM Modi. The railway station has been given a modern makeover, costing about Rs 6.77 crore.

While PM Modi inaugurated railway stations across the country via video conferencing, the Trichy station ceremony saw the presence of MP Durai Vaiko, District Collector Pradeep Kumar, Railway DRM Anbalagan, Srirangam MLA Palaniandi, Railway officials, and many eminent citizens.

Many local residents spoke to IANS, sharing their happiness and joy over the revamped station, equipped with modern amenities and facilities.

Thiruvengadam, a local resident, said: "The renovated Srirangam railway station will ease up the rigours of train commuters and will also uplift their overall experience. The station has been upgraded to benefit not only the local population but also thousands of people from surrounding areas."

He added: "We are delighted to see the transformation of the station from its previous state five years ago. The modernised station features amenities such as restrooms and air-conditioned waiting rooms, which will greatly benefit passengers."

He extended his gratitude to the PM Modi, Railway Minister as well as the Railway Administration for implementing this project.

Muralidharan, another local resident, said: "Today is a special day for Indian Railways. PM Modi has inaugurated over 100 upgraded railway stations across the country, and the Srirangam railway station in Trichy is one of them. The station has been beautifully modernized, which brings great joy to the people of Srirangam."

"We extend our gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this initiative. The central government has introduced several schemes for the benefit of the people, and we hope that they will make the most of these opportunities," he further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor