TN unveils ‘Tamil Talents Plan’ to attract global researchers

Chennai, May 18 In a bold move to position itself as a global hub for scientific research, the Tamil Nadu government is formulating a comprehensive plan to attract overseas Tamil researchers, particularly those considering leaving the US due to the tightening of immigration policies under the Trump administration.

The initiative, dubbed the ‘Tamil Talents Plan’, aims to provide internationally competitive salaries, generous startup research grants, relocation support, including housing, and fast-tracked visa facilitation to returning scholars.

“We are preparing a registry of overseas Tamil researchers across various disciplines,” said M.P. Vijayakumar, Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE).

The Council will also identify centres of excellence and research chairs in state universities to host these scholars, he added.

A key component of the plan is a new collaboration framework between returning researchers and state-funded institutions. This includes establishing joint research laboratories, co-supervising PhD students, and undertaking collaborative projects of national and international significance.

“We are open to both long-term and short-term collaborations, particularly to boost basic science research,” Vijayakumar said.

The initiative is not limited to scholars returning from the US; researchers from the UK, Australia, and other countries are also being targeted.

An annual Tamil Talents Conclave will serve as a platform for diaspora researchers to engage with local academic leaders, students, and policymakers.

To maintain an updated talent pool, TANSCHE will leverage academic networks, global outreach, and community engagement to expand and revise the researcher registry on a rolling basis.

The move follows a recent meeting between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the vice-chancellors of state universities. During the discussion, CM Stalin urged institutions to devise strategies to attract overseas researchers and officially announced the Tamil Talents Plan to reinforce the state’s commitment to fundamental research.

Highlighting the state’s capabilities, Vijayakumar noted that institutions like the University of Madras and Madurai Kamaraj University already host advanced research centres in basic sciences and applied domains.

“As artificial intelligence threatens routine jobs, investing in basic science research will be critical to fostering innovation and creating new employment opportunities,” he said.

In line with this vision, the state’s budget has earmarked Rs 100 crore to establish new research centres for basic sciences and mathematics in Chennai and Coimbatore, in collaboration with IISc Bengaluru and TIFR Mumbai.

