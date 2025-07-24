TN: VCK MP terms Dhankhar’s resignation a ‘political conspiracy’, cautions AIADMK

Chennai, July 24 VCK leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday described the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President of India as a “major political conspiracy” and raised serious doubts over how it unfolded.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Thirumavalavan demanded a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the resignation.

“The resignation of the Vice President has sown seeds of serious suspicion. How it transpired raises strong doubts over whether he stepped down voluntarily or was forced to sign. A thorough investigation under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge, or an inquiry by Constitutional provisions, is essential to clear the air,” he said.

Turning to Tamil Nadu politics, the VCK leader clarified that his party does not wish to break the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP, but felt it necessary to caution the AIADMK leadership, which once drew strength from the legacy of Periyar, M.G. Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa.

“I welcome AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s criticism of the VCK. But I wonder whether the former Chief Minister is acting under instructions from the BJP,” Thirumavalavan said.

He accused the BJP of systematically weakening its allies in order to grow in states where it has a limited presence.

“The BJP’s agenda is not just to unseat the DMK but to undermine the AIADMK and eventually replace it as the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu,” he warned.

Thirumavalavan cited instances from other states to support his claim.

“The BJP used similar tactics in Maharashtra and Bihar, leading to splits in the Shiv Sena and the party founded by Ram Vilas Paswan. Their strategy is to divide and dominate,” he said.

He asserted that the VCK harbours no hostility toward the AIADMK.

“We feel a sense of camaraderie towards the AIADMK and do not wish to see it disintegrate. We hold no ill will against Edappadi Palaniswami or the party,” Thirumavalavan concluded.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor