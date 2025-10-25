TN: Vijay likely to meet families of Karur stampede victims on Oct 27

Chennai, Oct 25 Actor-turned-politician Vijay is likely to meet the families of the Karur stampede victims at Mahabalipuram near Chennai on October 27, a month after the tragic incident that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 people injured.

According to sources in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party has booked around 50 rooms at a resort in Mahabalipuram to host the bereaved families and facilitate Vijay’s personal interaction with them.

“He will meet each family individually to offer his condolences and assistance,” a party insider said.

Relatives of the victims from Karur confirmed they had been invited to the meeting and that transportation arrangements had been made for them.

“They have arranged a bus for us to reach the venue. Many of us are going,” one of the victims’ family members told reporters in Karur.

The September 27 stampede in Karur occurred during a crowd surge at a public meeting addressed by Vijay, marking one of the first major events of his political outfit.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and prompted calls for a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The upcoming meeting, however, has stirred fresh debate on social media. Several users criticised the actor-politician for summoning the grieving families to Mahabalipuram instead of personally visiting them in Karur.

“It would have been more respectful and humane if he had gone to their homes,” one user posted.

Defending the decision, a senior TVK functionary said Vijay had attempted to visit Karur earlier but was denied permission by authorities, citing law and order concerns.

“This is the only feasible way for him to meet all families together in a safe environment,” the functionary said. Perumal of Velusamypuram, who lost his two young daughters in the stampede, expressed disappointment over the arrangement.

“It is not proper for us to go to him. He should visit us,” he told reporters.

Sources added that only the families of the deceased have been invited to Mahabalipuram, while the injured are unlikely to attend the meeting due to health and logistical reasons.

