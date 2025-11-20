TN Weather Dept predicts heavy rains in 10 districts on Nov 21

Chennai, Nov 20 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall for 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on November 21, as weather conditions over the southern Bay of Bengal continue to change.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the RMC said that the low-pressure area that had been lingering over the Comorin Sea and nearby regions has now moved towards areas close to Lakshadweep and the Maldives in a west-northwest direction.

The system is likely to continue moving the same way over the next few hours.

The weather office also said that a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday night or Friday.

Once formed, it is likely to move west-northwest, which could bring increased rainfall activity to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The RMC noted that several places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

However, 10 districts have been specifically identified as likely to experience heavy rainfall on November 21. These districts are Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

Isolated heavy showers are expected in these areas due to the influence of the existing low-pressure circulation and the possible new weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been advised to remain cautious as wind speeds may increase over the Comorin Sea, Gulf of Mannar, and parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The RMC warned of rough sea conditions and urged coastal residents to follow official updates closely.

With many districts already witnessing intermittent rains over the past few days, local administrations in vulnerable regions have been asked to stay prepared for potential waterlogging, flash floods, and disruptions in transport. People living in low-lying areas have been advised to take necessary precautions.

As the northeast monsoon remains active over Tamil Nadu, the back-to-back formation of low-pressure systems is expected to keep rainfall activity steady across the state in the coming days.

The weather office will issue further updates as the new system develops over the Bay of Bengal.

