TN: Yellow alert for 16 districts from today to November 15

Chennai, Nov 12 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert from Tuesday, November 12, until November 15, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Chennai and 15 other districts in Tamil Nadu.

A low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday is predicted to bring these rains, especially affecting coastal districts. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the weather department explained that the low-pressure system has developed due to cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

This cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwestward, likely moving toward the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts over the next two days.

According to the RMC, heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, and Thoothukudi districts.

On November 14 and 15, the RMC forecast heavy rains over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts due to the low-pressure area over the sea.

The weather department has also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until Sunday, November 17, due to squally weather, with wind speeds expected to reach 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, along the northern and southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Comorin area.

Seasonal data for the northeast monsoon, covering October 1 to November 6, recorded 247 mm of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, which is 13 per cent above the normal 219 mm for this period.

Coimbatore district received the highest amount of rainfall at 410 mm, 102 per cent above the seasonal average. Additionally, water levels in the Varaha River are rising as excess water from the Mullaperiyar Dam flows into smaller reservoirs, now reaching full capacity.

Officials have advised people to avoid riverbanks and refrain from bathing in the Kumbakkarai Waterfalls due to continuous rainfall, high water levels, and potential flooding.

Since the northeast monsoon started on October 17, many areas in Tamil Nadu have experienced heavy rains, causing several water bodies to overflow.

