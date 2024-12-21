TN youth commits suicide after losing mother's treatment fund in online game

Chennai, Dec 21 A 26-year-old youth, who squandered his mother's cancer treatment fund on online rummy game, tragically ended his life.

Police identified the youth as Akash, a catering delivery worker who started playing online rummy during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently became addicted to it.

He used to live with his mother, a cancer patient, and his brother after the death of their father a few years ago.

Recently, Akash's mother found that Rs 30,000, which she had saved for her cancer treatment, was missing.

Upon questioning, Akash admitted that he had used the money to play online games.

After being scolded by his mother and brother, Akash went missing from their home on Friday evening, taking his mobile phone with him.

The family searched for him at the homes of close friends but was unable to locate him.

On Saturday morning, his body was found on the terrace of their residence.

The Kottupuram Police in Chennai have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Over the past four years, 48 people have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to addiction to online betting apps and online loan frauds.

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) had earlier announced its intention to take strict action against those promoting online gambling and betting apps in the state.

Citizens are encouraged to report online gambling activities or offer suggestions on regulating online games through www.tnonlinegamingauthority.com or via email at tnoga@tn.gov.in.

The TNOGA, 2022, prohibits online gambling, betting, and games of chance.

Violators face imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both. Financial institutions and payment gateways are also prohibited from facilitating transactions related to online gambling.

Additionally, the TNOGA Act bans advertisements promoting online gambling or games of chance in any form of media within Tamil Nadu.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and former Union Minister, Anbumani Ramadoss, have called on the government to take stringent measures against online games like rummy, which are reportedly driving many youths to despair and suicide.

