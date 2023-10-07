TN YouTuber and racer TTF Vasan's driving licence cancelled

Chennai, Oct 7 Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram Regional Transport Officer (RTO), who is the licensing authority, on Saturday cancelled the driving license of YouTuber and racer T.T.F. Vasan alias Vaikunthavasan, who was recently arrested for rash driving on a public road.

Kancheepuram RTO N. Thinakaran said that the driving licence of Vasan was disqualified for a period of 10 years from October 6, 2023 to October 5, 2033.

The Madras High Court on October 5 dismissed a bail petition filed by Vasan in a case booked against him for rash driving on a public road.

The High Court had made strong observations against Vasan while pronouncing the verdict. The bike racer, who is also a vlogger, was thrown off his bike while he was trying to do a racing scene on his bike on September 17 at the Chennai-Vellore national highway.

Vasan was arrested on September 19 by the Baluchetty Chatram police and booked him under Sections 279 (Rash driving or driving on a public way), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code with Section 184 (Dangerous Driving ) and other provisions of Motor Vehicles Act.

The Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram had sent a letter listing pending cases against Vasan to the RTO.

Vasan had cases booked against him in Greater Chennai Traffic limits, one in Sulur, in Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, Cuddalore district, and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. The police also listed out the details of vehicles used by Vasan and were involved in various traffic offenses that he had committed.

Kancheepuram RTO, Thinakaran told mediapersons that the driving licence was issued to Vasan by the Mettupalayam RTO and a show-cause notice was also issued to him asking him why action should not be taken against him under the relevant rules of the Central Motor Vehicles Rule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor