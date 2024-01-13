TN's all-party MPs' delegation to meet Shah seeking disbursal of flood relief

Chennai, Jan 13 A delegation of all-party MPs from Tamil Nadu will meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday seeking immediate disbursal of flood relief to the state.

The Tamil Nadu MPs will be demanding disbursal of Rs 37,907 crores as flood relief to the state.

It may be recalled that after two major rains and subsequent floods in December 2023, caused huge losses to the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier written a letter to the Union Home ministry for relief and restoration work in the four districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts of the state. This amounts to Rs 19,692.67 crores. The four districts were ravaged by cyclone Michaung on December 3 and 4.

The state has also appealed to the Union government for an amount of Rs 18214. 52 crores for the restoration of Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of the state. Heavy rains on December 16 and 17 had inundated the four districts leading to heavy losses.

