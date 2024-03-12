TN's AMMK to extend 'unconditional' support to BJP in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections

Chennai, Mar 12 Tamil Nadu's AMMK on Monday extended "unconditional" support to the BJP for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AMMK chief and former MLA, T.T.V. Dhinakaran told IANS that the party would support the BJP without any conditions and he had spoken to state BJP President, K. Annamalai.

However, he said that there had been no discussions regarding sharing of seats.

The AMMK leader also said that there would be further discussions regarding the number of seats to be allocated as well as the constituencies to be contested.

Dhinakaran also said that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be coming back to power a third time. He also said that the AMMK would do whatever little support he could for the victory of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

AMMK support to the BJP could be crucial in south Tamil Nadu as the powerful Thevar community to which Dhinakaran, and ousted AIADMK leaders O.Panneerselvam and V.K. Sasikala belong, has a major support base in this region which can turn out to be advantageous to the BJP.

The BJP has already entered into an alliance with the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), the IJK, the New Justice Party, and the AISMK. While these four are minor parties, the support extended by the AMMK may help the BJP gain considerable ground for the party.

The BJP has been trying to woo the PMK and the DMDK which have major areas of influence in certain pockets of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor