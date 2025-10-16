TN's Madurantakam lake restoration nears completion, revival to boost irrigation

Chennai, Oct 16 The century-old Madurantakam lake in Chengalpattu district, one of Tamil Nadu’s largest and most historic waterbodies, is nearing the end of its massive restoration effort, with officials confirming that nearly 95 per cent of the work has been completed.

The Rs 163-crore project is expected to be fully operational by February 2026. Constructed in the 10th century by King Uthama Chozhan, the Madurantakam lake spans around 4,752 acres and once held a full storage capacity of 23.4 feet.

It has long been a crucial irrigation source for about 2,853 acres of farmland across 36 villages, including Valarpirai, Mullai, Kadaperi, Vilagam, and Mukkancherry. However, decades of silt accumulation had drastically reduced the lake’s water-holding capacity, causing even 10 feet of water to appear full.

Responding to repeated demands from local farmers and environmentalists, the state government sanctioned Rs 120 crore for the lake’s restoration in 2021, with work commencing the following year. Later, an additional Rs 43 crore was allocated for constructing a 12-shuttered surplus sluice gate to manage inflows and prevent flooding.

According to engineers from the Water Resources Department (WRD), the upgraded system features 12 automated shutters spanning 144 metres, powered by electric motors.

These gates will regulate both water storage and release, ensuring effective flood control and increased irrigation potential.

Trial operations to release water through the new gates are currently underway, aided by the steady inflows from the northeast monsoon.

“The initial tests of the automated gates have been successful, and the lake is already receiving healthy inflows,” a senior WRD official said. “Once completed, this project will restore the lake’s full capacity, help recharge groundwater, and significantly benefit paddy cultivation in the region.”

Before restoration, the reservoir’s capacity stood at 694 million cubic feet (mcft). Upon completion, the modernised Madurantakam lake will be capable of storing up to 1,000 mcft of water annually -- a nearly 45 per cent increase in capacity.

Officials added that by February 2026, the lake will be fully functional for agricultural and public use, marking the revival of a waterbody that has served as a lifeline for generations of farmers in Chengalpattu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor