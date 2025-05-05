TN's Nagapattinam fishermen protest against mid-sea pirate attack, stay ashore for 3rd day

Chennai, May 5 Country boat fishers in Seruthur and Vellapallam in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, remained ashore for the third consecutive day on Monday, protesting a mid-sea attack allegedly carried out by Sri Lankan sea pirates.

The attack occurred near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on May 2.

According to reports, over 20 fishermen from Vedaranyam, Seruthur, and Akkaraipettai, who ventured out in four groups, were assaulted by armed men suspected to be Sri Lankan pirates. The attackers looted fishing nets, equipment, and other valuables before fleeing.

Several injured fishermen are currently receiving treatment at Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.

In protest, more than 600 country boats were anchored along the shore for the second day on Sunday, with fishers vowing to continue their strike until both the state and Union governments take concrete steps to ensure their safety at sea.

DMK MP A. Raja visited the injured fishermen on Sunday, providing relief materials and pledging government support.

“Tamil Nadu is fully committed to enhancing maritime security, but the Union government must act decisively,” he stated, adding that he would raise the matter directly with the Prime Minister.

The protest coincides with the 61-day annual fishing ban along Tamil Nadu’s coast, which began on April 15. Under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, mechanised boats and trawlers are barred from fishing to protect marine biodiversity during the peak breeding season.

Nearly 1,500 mechanised boats are docked across coastal jetties, including 809 in Chennai alone. In Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam, over 550 mechanised boats at harbours like Thoothukudi, Tharuvaikulam, and Vembar remain grounded.

Traditional country boats, however, are permitted to operate during the ban.

But following the pirate attack, country boat fishers in Nagapattinam have voluntarily halted their activities for the third consecutive day.

The incident underscores growing concerns within Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities, who have long faced challenges, including arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy for inadvertently crossing the IMBL and attacks by pirates.

Since January 2025, Sri Lankan authorities have detained 119 Indian fishermen and seized 16 fishing vessels.

V.P. Sesuraja, a prominent fishermen’s leader, voiced deep concern over the financial strain on the families of detained fishermen, many of whom struggle to pay the hefty fines imposed by Sri Lankan authorities.

“There is a pervasive climate of fear now. Many fishermen are hesitant to venture out to sea,” he said.

In response to escalating tensions, fishermen’s associations are planning widespread protests across Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts to demand stronger protective measures.

