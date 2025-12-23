TN's Porunai archaeological museum to open to public from today

Tirunelveli, Dec 23 The Porunai Archaeological Museum, inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Reddiarpatti in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on December 20, will be open to the public from Tuesday.

Conceived as a major cultural and educational landmark for southern Tamil Nadu, the museum is expected to offer visitors an immersive insight into the region’s rich archaeological legacy.

Developed for Rs 67.25 crore, the museum is spread over 13 acres and showcases artefacts excavated from prominent ancient Tamil civilisation sites such as Sivagalai, Adichanallur, Thulukkarpatti and Korkai. These sites are considered crucial to understanding early settlement patterns, maritime activity, trade networks and burial practices associated with the Tamirabarani river basin.

An introductory gallery at the museum features portraits and visual depictions of historically significant locations, providing visitors with a broader cultural and historical context. Apart from its exhibition galleries, the museum complex includes an amphitheatre, access roads to the different blocks, a water pool, a decorative fountain with colourful lighting and an open hall designed to enhance the overall visitor experience.

The museum will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A major highlight of the facility is the specially designed 5D and 7D virtual reality theatre, aimed at making art and history more accessible, engaging and interactive. Through immersive visual effects, visitors can experience simulations such as sailing on a boat along the banks of the Tamirabarani River and exploring archaeological marvels associated with ancient Tamil civilisation.

There is keen interest among the public and history enthusiasts, many of whom are eager to see how the museum has been established and how antique objects and archaeological findings are presented using modern technology. To facilitate easy access for visitors, the Tirunelveli district administration has arranged dedicated bus services with the support of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

From Monday to Saturday, 11 buses will operate daily from the Tirunelveli Junction Periyar Bus Stand to the museum, passing through Vannarpettai, Palayamkottai Bus Stand and Tirunelveli New Bus Stand. On public holidays, four additional bus services will be operated.

Welcoming the new facility, C. Santhalingam, a Madurai-based retired archaeologist and founder of the Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, said the Porunai Archaeological Museum would help bring archaeological history alive for students in the southern region.

He added that the museum would also generate employment opportunities for history graduates and contribute to tourism and economic development in the area.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has around 40 museums under the archaeology and tourism departments, and the Porunai museum would be a significant addition to the state’s cultural infrastructure.

