TN's Tirunelveli set for another political face off as Nainar Nagenthran eyes re-election

Chennai, Nov 8 The Tirunelveli Assembly constituency, a politically charged battleground in Tamil Nadu, is again at the centre of attention as BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran prepares to seek another term.

His name has become almost synonymous with the constituency, where he has enjoyed consistent success over two decades - often triumphing regardless of party affiliation.

Nagenthran first won the seat in 2001, contesting as an AIADMK candidate and defeating A.L. Subramanian of the DMK by a narrow margin of 722 votes. His victory earned him a place in Jayalalithaa's cabinet, where he held key portfolios including Transport, Electricity, and Industries.

Despite multiple reshuffles during that period, Jayalalithaa retained her trust in him, allowing him to continue as a minister.

In 2006, fortunes shifted. The DMK reclaimed Tirunelveli, with Subramanian defeating Nagenthran by 606 votes.

Even so, Nagenthran's vote share increased by five per cent compared to the previous election, proving his growing base among voters.

Five years later, in 2011, he made a strong comeback, defeating A. L. S. Lakshmanan of the DMK by 38,491 votes - one of the largest margins in the region.

However, despite his victory, he was not included in the cabinet that term. The 2016 election brought another reversal when Lakshmanan won back the seat for the DMK, defeating Nagenthran. After that defeat, Nagenthran left the AIADMK and joined the BJP, a move that redefined his political trajectory.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, now representing the BJP, he defeated the DMK's Lakshmanan once again, reaffirming his personal influence over party loyalties. His successive victories across different party platforms have cemented his reputation as a strongman of Tirunelveli politics.

Meanwhile, within the DMK, internal disputes and factionalism have continued to weaken the party's position in the constituency.

Sources said that Lakshmanan, who was widely expected to win in 2021 - amid speculation that he would be elevated to a ministerial post if victorious - suffered defeat largely due to intra-party rivalries.

It was reported that Lakshmanan expressed his discontent after the election, even contributing Rs 25 lakh from his personal funds to the party leadership, voicing disappointment over how his campaign was handled.

At the centre of the conflict is Abdul Wahab, the Tirunelveli District Secretary, whose leadership has been mired in controversy. He was removed from his position earlier but reinstated after about eighteen months.

However, new complaints have since surfaced against him, and during Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's recent visit to Tenkasi and Thoothukudi, Wahab's official reception event was reportedly cancelled.

In a pointed gesture, former District Secretary Maideen Khan and ex-MLA A.L.S. Lakshmanan stood by the roadside to greet the Chief Minister without prior notice, signalling widening cracks within the district leadership.

With the next Assembly election approaching, Nagenthran's candidature from Tirunelveli appears all but certain. For the DMK, however, the situation is far from stable.

Multiple local leaders are already engaged in groundwork, each aspiring to secure the party ticket, even as factional tensions remain unresolved.

Sources said Chief Minister Stalin has warned district-level executives that if the DMK fails to recapture Tirunelveli, he will overhaul the party's local leadership entirely.

As the stage is set for 2026, the Tirunelveli constituency reflects a microcosm of Tamil Nadu's shifting political currents - where personal charisma, loyalty battles, and organisational discipline converge.

Whether the DMK can mend its internal fractures and reclaim the seat, or whether Nagenthran's dominance will once again prevail, remains one of the most closely watched storylines of the upcoming elections.

