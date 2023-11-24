To connect with rural youth, BJP to host ‘NaMo Kabaddi’ matches in U.P

Lucknow, Nov 24 In a novel initiative to reach out to rural youth, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is planning to host 'NaMo Kabaddi' (named after PM Narendra Modi) matches in the rural interiors in the first week of December.

The fortnight-long sporting event is scheduled to be organised by BJP’s Kisan Morcha – the organisational frontal wing entrusted with the responsibility of reaching out to the farming community – across all districts of the state.

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president and in-charge of Kisan Morcha, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, said that the idea was to get closer to the rural youth.

"The sport highlights our Indian culture. Sports like kabaddi, kho-kho and wrestling have deep rural connect and can help the BJP make its ties stronger with the rural population," Sharma said.

He added that the sport infuses passion and a feeling of teamwork and unity. While a formal blueprint of the event is expected to be announced soon, sources said that the party aims to engage youths aged between 18 and 40.

The occasion will also be used by the BJP to highlight the measures and rural schemes initiated by the Centre and state government.

The event is essentially designed by the BJP to drum up its presence in the rural areas.

A senior BJP leader said that the party aims to reach out to nearly 2 crore farmers and their families through the event which is expected to see deep participation of the party’s ground-level workers, including those at the block and panchayat levels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor