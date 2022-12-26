To fulfil ailing mother's last wish, daughter gets married in hospital

Gaya, Dec 26 A critically-ill mother's last wish to see her daughter getting married in front of her was literally fulfilled. However, the woman unfortunately died hours after the marriage.

The unique wedding took place outside the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar's Gaya where the woman tied the knot with a man her family had arranged for her. Now this marriage has become a talk of the town.

The mother Poonam Kumari Verma, wife of Lalan Kumar, a resident of Bali village of Guraru block, was undergoing treatment at the private hospital located in Magistrate Colony of Gaya. Her condition was said to be critical. The doctors had advised the family members to be prepared for any eventuality.

Given the situation, Poonam made a request to her family that her last wish was to see her daughter Chandni, aged around 26, getting married before her.

Notably, Chandni's marriage was fixed with Sumit Gaurav (aged around 28), a resident of Salempur village of Gurua police station area. The date of December 26 was fixed for the engagement ceremony of both.

When Poonam told her last wish, Sumit's family members were informed about it. After this, both the families on mutual consent decided to arrange the marriage in the hospital itself to fulfil Poonam's last wish.

Thereafter, Sumit Gaurav and Chandni got married outside the ICU in the hospital itself. It was said that without any frills, the bride and the groom garlanded each other. During this, two to four people from both the sides were present.

Happy with the marriage, Chandni Kumari said that her mother Poonam was working as a Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) in Magadh Medical College and Hospital and was keeping continuously ill after the Corona period. She was suffering from a heart disease.

Chandni Kumari said that she got married in the hospital to fulfil her mother's wish. The mother passed away just two hours after the marriage.

