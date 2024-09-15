To Mark ’International Day of Democracy, ’Karnataka Forms a 2,500-km-Long Human Chain

The massive and long human chain is being formed across the state of Karnataka from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, covering all 31 districts. The state government of Karnataka marked the 'International Day of Democracy' by forming a 'historic' 2,500-km-long human chain as a symbol of equality, unity, fraternity, and participative governance.

It is to be noted that Since 2007, September 15th has been declared as the International Day of Democracy, which is celebrated globally. Proclaimed by the United Nations (UN), the day serves as a platform to promote and uphold the principles of democracy worldwide.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah joined the human chain held in front of Vidhana Soudha, along with senior Ministers and officials. At the Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commenced the occasion by reading the preamble of the Indian Constitution, emphasising the values of democracy, equality, and justice.

People from different walks of life, including transgenders and differently-abled people held hands to form the human chain. The government has said a total of 25 lakh people are expected to participate, with an average of more than 1,000 people for each kilometre. The participants expect 10 lakh saplings to be planted in the state during the event. The initiative is led by the state government in collaboration with civil society organisations.