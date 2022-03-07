To mark upcoming International Woman’s Day, a talk show "Suicide Prevention and Intervention Strategies conducted

"There is a stigma around suicide that needs to be addressed and overcome. It is a public health problem but unfortunately, suicide prevention is a low priority for governments and policy-makers. Suicide prevention needs to be prioritized on public health and policy agendas. Breaking down the taboo and community awareness is to be raised with a multidimensional approach for preventing suicide. A national suicide prevention strategy is required as it indicates the government’s clear vision and commitment to tackling suicide," stated Journalist Anubha Jain, Hony. Joint Secretary, Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a virtual talk show "Suicide Prevention and Intervention Strategies conducted by her under the umbrella of Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to mark the upcoming International Woman’s Day. Journalist Anubha Jain was in conversation with the panel that comprised Meenakshi. R. Nagwekar, Director, Sisters Living Works, a Mumbai-based renowned NGO, Mahima Gupta training coordinator, Sisters Living Works, and Dr. K.L.Jain, Hony. Secretary-General, Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Meenakshi. R.Nagwekar in detail discussed the subject and replied to the questions asked by the audience. Meenakshi said that in impulsiveness, people died by suicide. Suicide is not even reported correctly. To prevent suicide right step needs to be taken at the right time. People with a closed mindset try to avoid discussing the subject. She said, "Together we can fight suicide. "While sharing his views, Dr.K.L.Jain said that today both the parents for making their career ignore the children. This creates an environment of fear for the child. Without any pressure with care and tenderness children should be raised. Also, through spiritualism, yoga, and meditation people can make their lives focused and fit. This would create an environment of optimism in our society. Anubha further said that suicide prevention efforts require coordination among multiple sectors, including the health sector, education, labour, agriculture, law, defense, politics, and the media. The efforts must be integrated as no single approach alone can make an impact on an issue as complex as suicide. In the end, journalist Raghav Sharma proposed a vote of thanks. From Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Rajasthan many renowned personalities and dignitaries, viz., Dr. Prakash Bakshi, Former MD Nabard Bank; Dinesh Jain, Sr. Director, VMware, Bangalore; Vrinda Sharma, Rajasthan State Resource Person, UNICEF; Piyush Sharma, Lawyer Rajasthan High Court; Girdhar Maheshwari, Director, Happy Point Groups of School; Dr. Mamatha Satish from Bangalore, among others were present on the occasion.

