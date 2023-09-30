To rationalize water, the K’taka Government plans to audit state water sources

Seeing the shortage of water sources, the state government of Karnataka has decided to use the data to map available water sources in Karnataka. The purpose of this initiative is to streamline and rationalize water used for farming, drinking, industrial purposes, etc. As per the official records, about 31 multi-village schemes have no source of water. The department under the directives of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge has already started the process and through a framework brought together designated officials from ISRO, KSRAC, the irrigation departments, the watershed department, and other allied departments. The Minister informed, “Presently we are drawing up a standard operating procedure (SOP).”

It is important to mention that through the technology available, the data in each department will be collected and water sources will be mapped. Later, it would be decided how in the best possible manner the water and water sources would be rationalized. It would also find out that these water sources are potable, they can be used after treatment or should be closed. In South and North Kannada with the Malnad region, reasons would be tracked behind depleting water tables.

The Minister said that to find detailed analysis and to complete the audit process it would take a year or so. To ensure schemes like Jal Jeevan do not waste, an audit will be done on those water sources that have surface water access. The RDPR department is looking at available groundwater options and whether they would be suitable for the schemes.