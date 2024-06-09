Today marks end of my 18 years as MP, will work as relentless BJP karyakarta: Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, June 9 Former Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Sunday marks the end of his 18-year-long stint as MP and three years as Union Minister.

In a fresh post on X, Chandrasekhar clarified an earlier tweet that created some confusion among a section of people about his future political work.

"In order to avoid any further complexities on this, the tweet stands deleted," he said.

"My work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of BJP remains as relentless as before," he added.

Chandrasekhar garnered 3,42,078 votes (35.52 per cent), marking NDA’s best-ever performance in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor won for the fourth consecutive term, overcoming a strong challenge from Chandrasekhar. Tharoor secured 3,58,155 votes (37.19 per cent).

