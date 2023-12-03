Today's hat-trick guarantees hat-trick at Centre in 2024: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 3 Following BJP's resounding victories in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on that "today's hat-trick guarantees a hat-trick at the Centre in 2024", as he hailed the verdict as an endorsement for his agenda of self-reliant India and good governance.

Addressing jubilant party supporters in the presence of the top BJP leadership at the party headquarters here, the Prime Minister said, "The results show popular support for our battle against corruption."

Taking a swipe at the Congress-led INDIA bloc, Modi said, "Few dynasts on a stage can get a good picture, but can't earn the confidence of the people. Today’s results are challenge for those who oppose development."

The Prime Minister also said that he has a piece of advice for the Congress and its allies -- they should not practice politics which is against national interests, nor work to divide and weaken the country.

"Negative forces working against India will now work hard to come together and look for opportunity, but people should be wary of them. No one should come between the Centre's development agenda and the people, else the masses will remove them," Modi said in a stinging attack against the opposition parties.

He also said that people can distinguish between selfish politics and the politics of national interest.

The Prime Minister added that Sunday's mandate has proved that people have zero tolerance for corruption, appeasement and 'parivaarvad'.

"Today the country knows that only the BJP is capable of ending these three evils. The move against corruption that the BJP government at the Centre has started is getting massive public support. This is a clear warning to those parties and leaders who are not ashamed of standing by the corrupts," he said.

Targeting the opposition parties, Modi said that those who shield the corrupt and try to cover up their misdeeds, are the same people who defame the probe agencies which are targeting the corrupt. Such people should understand that the poll results are an indication of public support for the fight against corruption.

He also said that today, the resolve of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has won, the idea of preference for the deprived has won, the idea of development of states for the development of the nation has won."

The Prime Minister extended his appreciation to the voters, calling the victories as historical and unprecedented.

"The idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today," Modi declared, while acknowledging the immense love and faith for the BJP shown by the people.

"For me, four castes are important - Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisan and Gareeb Parivaar," he said, highlighting the pivotal role women, youth, farmers and the marginalised families play in the nation's progress.

Expressing gratitude to Nari Shakti, Modi acknowledged their crucial role in ensuring BJP's success in the recent elections.

He also spoke passionately about the joy of collective victory felt by the poor, deprived, farmers, tribal communities and first-time voters.

Promising to fulfil all the campaign promises, Modi said, "All the promises made by us will be 100 per cent fulfilled, and this is Modi's guarantee."

The Prime Minister also underscored the confidence he had in preventing the Congress from coming to power in Rajasthan, crediting the trust he placed on the people of the state.

Before Modi's address, BJP President J.P. Nadda lauded the Prime Minister's leadership and commitment, saying, "The results reflect that there is only 'Modi guarantee'. 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'."

