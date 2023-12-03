Today's hat-trick guarantees hat-trick at Centre in 2024: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 3 Following BJP's resounding victories in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on that "today's hat-trick guarantees a hat-trick at the Centre in 2024".

Addressing jubilant party supporters in the presence of the top BJP leadership at the BJP headquarters here, the Prime Minister said, "Today, the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat has won, the idea of preference for the deprived has won, the idea of development of states for the development of the nation has won."

The Prime Minister extended his appreciation to the voters, calling the victories as historical and unprecedented.

"The idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today," Modi declared, while acknowledging the immense love and faith for the BJP shown by the people.

"For me, four castes are important - Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisan and Gareeb Parivaar," he said, highlighting the pivotal role women, youth, farmers and the marginalised families play in the nation's progress.

Expressing gratitude to Nari Shakti, Modi acknowledged their crucial role in ensuring BJP's success in the recent elections.

He also spoke passionately about the joy of collective victory felt by the poor, deprived, farmers, tribal communities and first-time voters.

Promising to fulfil all the campaign promises, Modi said, "All the promises made by us will be 100 per cent fulfilled, and this is Modi's guarantee."

The Prime Minister also underscored the confidence he had in preventing the Congress from coming to power in Rajasthan, crediting the trust he placed on the people of the state.

Before Modi's address, BJP President J.P. Nadda lauded the Prime Minister's leadership and commitment, saying, "This results reflect that there is only 'Modi guarantee'. 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor