Toddler raped, killed in B'luru; accused arrested

Bengaluru, Feb 1 A 3.5-year-old toddler was raped and killed in Bengaluru, police sources said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

According to the sources, the 26-year-old accused and the girl child's mother were in a relation for a year and the latter was living with him after she left her husband.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he committed the crime under the influence of marijuana.

The toddler was found dead on Monday night after which the police had lodged a suspicious death case.

The post-mortem reports later confirmed that the girl was raped and killed.

The police immediately arrested the accused and after being interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

The woman worked in a garment factory.

Taking advantage of her absence, the accused raped and beaten the child to death.

