Toddy adulteration in Hyderabad: Death toll rises to nine

Hyderabad, July 14 The death toll in the spurious toddy case in Hyderabad has gone up to nine, following the death of a woman at a hospital on Monday.

P. Gangamani (42) succumbed at government-run Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

A resident of Hydernagar, she was among the 23 patients admitted to the hospital after consuming spurious toddy last week.

The adulterated toddy claimed nine lives and affected about 60 others in Kukatpally area. The victims, who had consumed toddy at different shops on July 6 and 7, approached various private hospitals on July 8 with complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea and low blood pressure.

The police and Prohibition and Excise Department had shifted them to Gandhi Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Four of the 16 people currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital were reported to be critical. They have been identified as 61-year-old Vadla Sugunamma, 47-year-old K. Nirmala, 55-year-old B. Latha and 26-year-old Manjala Swapna. They were placed on ventilator support, oxygen therapy and inotropic medication.

The hospital has not recorded new admissions since July 12.

Out of 36 affected people admitted at NIMS, 23 are undergoing treatment. According to hospital authorities, 13 patients have been discharged. Seven more are likely to be discharged later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition and Excise Department and police are continuing their investigation into toddy adulteration. The officials were questioning those arrested in connection with toddy supply and distribution.

Officials suspects that Methanol or chloral hydrate or Alprazolam may have been mixed with the toddy.

Meanwhile, a couple was admitted to Gandhi Hospital due to their strange behaviour after consuming toddy.

The incident occurred at Ramreddy Nagar in Jeedimetla. A man and his wife, hailing from Nizamabad district, had consumed toddy on Sunday and later their relatives shifted them to hospital.

It was not known if it was a case of toddy adulteration. The police were investigating the case now.

