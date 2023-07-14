Tomatoes land 6 Custom officials in soup on UP-Nepal border

Maharajganj, July 14 A probe is currently underwat into circumstances under which Customs officials released three tonnes of tomatoes that were being smuggled into India from Nepal and was caught by a joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Nautanwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

Customs Commissioner, Lucknow, Aarti Saxena, told reporters that six department officials posted in the border area have been attached to headquarters.

According to reports, after being seized on July 7, the consignment, worth roughly Rs 4.8 lakhs, was handed over to customs officials for its destruction.

As per rules , the perishable items that are seized should be destroyed within 24 hours.

However, it is alleged that the tomatoes were released by the Customs officials only to be intercepted by police once again.

Later, Customs officials at the Lucknow headquarters were informed about this.

An SSB official said that as per standard practice, the goods that are not manufactured or prepared in Nepal are not allowed in India.

“We used to catch Chinese apples a lot in the past,” he said.

The official added that in case of perishable items, a duty must be paid and a certified copy of it must be produced for entry of such items into India.

“We can make a seizure of items like jewellery, foreign currency, electronic items, if purchased without paying duty,” said Nichlaul SHO Anand Kumar Gupta, while adding that cigarettes and liquor are seized under the NDPS Act. Traders and residents living in border areas frequent the other side for purchase of items of daily needs.

However, district authorities limit the quantity of the commercial goods to a maximum worth of Rs 25,000.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 160 per kg in Uttar Pradesh, while they cost around Rs 100 to Rs 110 Nepali rupees which is Rs 62-69 in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor