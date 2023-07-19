'Too early to say if Seema Haider is an agent': Top UP cop

Lucknow, July 19 Uttar Pradesh Special Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar said on Wednesday that it is too early to say anything about Pakistani national Seema Haider being an agent, as two nations are involved in this matter.

"All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations,so it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken," said Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday quizzed Seema Haider for 12 hours, who reached India illegally to meet her lover in Noida.

During the questioning, she was quizzed over her reaching India through Nepal, and other details.

Haider, who has been providing repetitive statements about coming to India only to meet her boyfriend Sachin Meena, is undergoing detailed interrogation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The ATS apprehended both Haider and Meena from Meena's residence in Greater Noida on Monday morning, seeking clarification on their involvement in certain matters.

The ATS is currently focused on corroborating her statements with data obtained from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

In order to conduct a thorough analysis, Haider's mobile phone and other personal belongings have been seized by the ATS for data extraction purposes.

"Two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with incomplete name and address and ID card were recovered from Seema Haider. Investigation of the same is underway. She, along with her four children, entered India illegally and District Police is carrying out an investigation in this regard," said a brief statement from DG's office.

