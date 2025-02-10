Too late, BJP will never be free of this stain: Pramod Tiwari criticises delay in Manipur CM's resignation

New Delhi, Feb 10 Following the resignation of Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday expressed his criticism of the delayed response, stating that it came too late and the BJP will never be free from this stain.

Tiwari pointed out that Opposition leaders, particularly Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, had long been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and address the ongoing crisis, but their appeals were ignored.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, "Thousands of rapes, public violence in the streets, revenge-driven mob attacks, homes set on fire, and millions fleeing to safer places, these are the horrors that have been unfolding in Manipur."

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the leader of the nation, had a responsibility to step in, appeal to the people, and take action to prevent the ethnic conflict from escalating.

“But your stubbornness allowed a completely failed Chief Minister to stay in power, enabling the massacre under his watch,” he said. He concluded, "The BJP will never be free from this stain."

Earlier on Sunday Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh submitted his resignation to Governor A.K. Bhalla.

However, the ethnic violence between Meitis and Kuki-Zos that broke out in May 2023 in the state, had cast a cloud over his second term.

Tiwari also criticised the Prime Minister's decision to go on foreign trips amid the ongoing crisis. "While Manipur is burning, and people across the country are suffering, the Prime Minister is abroad,” he remarked.

Tiwari’s words highlighted the disconnect between the government’s actions and the urgency of the situation in the state.

On the matter of the Congress’ performance in recent elections, Tiwari chose not to make public comments. However, he noted that discussions on these issues would take place within the INDIA bloc.

"Why did we lose in Haryana by just 0.9 per cent when there was no BJP government? Why did we contest in Goa and Gujarat, which ultimately benefited the BJP? These are significant issues that need to be addressed," Tiwari said.

He reaffirmed that the INDIA bloc remains strong, has delivered results, and will continue to stand united.

Tiwari also expressed concern over the ongoing situation at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where massive traffic jams, some stretching up to 300 kms, have caused severe inconvenience to the devotees.

“I do not wish to criticise anyone at this time, but I have a humble request to both the state and central governments to ensure the safety and comfort of those stranded at the Kumbh," Tiwari said.

He mentioned that many pilgrims have had to walk up to 25 to 30 kms due to the major traffic congestion.

