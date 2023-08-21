Toolkit case: Activist Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC seeking modification of bail conditions

New Delhi, Aug 21 Climate activist Disha Ravi on Monday requested the Delhi High Court to modify her bail condition of seeking prior permission of the trial court before travelling abroad as she is facing prosecution in the alleged toolkit case against her over the 2021 farmers' protests.

According to the police, the "toolkit" on the farmers' protest that Ravi with two others allegedly created was developed with an intention to "tarnish India's image".

The toolkit was distributed in the form of a Google Doc that went viral on Twitter. While granting bail, the trial court had imposed various conditions on her, including that she shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

She has challenged a trial court's order which dismissed her plea to modify the bail condition.

During the hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said an order in her plea – seeking modification of the bail condition that she should take prior permission of the trial court to travel abroad – will be passed later in the day.

Ravi's counsel urged the judge to modify the condition to the extent that she shall intimate the trial court before going abroad.

"I have already travelled abroad three times after passing of the bail order. The bail condition of taking prior permission of the trial court is causing me inconvenience," Ravi's counsel argued.

In response, the state's counsel opposed the plea saying that just because the condition is inconvenient according to her, it cannot be grounds for modification.

On February 27, a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh directed the Centre to file a fresh status report on the ongoing investigation against Ravi.

Justice Singh, while dealing with Ravi's plea seeking the court's direction to restrain police from providing any investigation material to the media, had said: "Let the Union of India file an affidavit as to the status of investigation and the current position."

While she listed the matter for the next hearing on September 4, she directed that the affidavit be filed at least two weeks before it.

Appearing for Ravi, senior advocate Akhil Sibal had said that a question which needs to be considered here is whether the investigating agency has the power and entitlement to identify and collect private data or investigation from a person who is under investigation.

"During the course of investigation, when the charge sheet is yet to be filed, you've collected private data and the media starts reporting," Sibal had contended.

He had said that no charge sheet has been filed in the case yet and that his client is out on bail.

"This cannot go on like this. It is an important matter, you cannot come without instructions," Justice Singh had expressed her displeasure over the Police counsel appearing without proper instructions.

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13, 2021.

A court on February 23, 2021, granted bail to Ravi days after she was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly editing a social media toolkit about the farmer protest against three farm laws.

The court had granted bail saying there was "scanty" and "sketchy" evidence to back charges of sedition against Ravi.

It asserted that citizens could not be jailed simply because they disagreed with government policies Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana had released the then 22-year-old activist on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

In her petition, Ravi claimed that she was viscerally attacked by Delhi Police and several media houses on the basis of leaked investigative matter and prejudicial press briefings.

