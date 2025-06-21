Top Army officer reviews troops' combat training in Tripura

Agartala, June 21 General Officer Commanding (GOC), Red Shield Division of the Indian Army, Major General S.S. Kartikeya, visited the Army training facility in Tripura and reviewed the combat training of the troops, officials said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that during his visit, the GOC witnessed a series of rigorous training modules being undertaken by the troops, including jungle warfare, firing drills, drone operations, obstacle navigation and special operations.

The Training facility has been instrumental in enhancing terrain-specific warfare skills and technological integration for soldiers operating in the northeastern region, the spokesman said. He said that interacting with the soldiers post the demonstration, the General Officer appreciated the dedication, adaptability to emerging technologies and exceptional state of the physical and mental toughness of the personnel.

Major General Kartikeya applauded the professionalism and discipline displayed by the troops and urged all ranks to continue striving for excellence.

The visit underscores the Army's continued focus on capacity building, operational readiness and motivation of troops serving in challenging operational environments.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, as part of its commitment to the physical and mental well-being of its personnel, organised mass Yoga sessions on the 11th International Yoga Day at its Agartala and Udaipur garrisons in Tripura. A large number of troops, family members, including children, enthusiastically participated in the events. Yoga sessions aimed to foster a culture of discipline, inner calm and resilience among the troops, contributing to their overall operational efficiency, a defence release said.

The event also reflected the Assam Rifles’ unwavering dedication to adopting traditional Indian practices that enhance both the personal and professional lives of its soldiers. Such initiatives reinforce the importance of a healthy lifestyle and mental fortitude in the lives of the forces, ensuring that they remain ever ready in service to the Nation, the statement said.

