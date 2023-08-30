Top Army officer visits Manipur, reviews ground situation

Imphal, Aug 30 Two days after the visit of Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita, Chief of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, Lt. Gen. H.S. Sahi, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, visited the Red Shield Division of the Army in Manipur, defence sources said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said that Lt. Gen. Sahi reviewed the operational readiness of the Division, presently overseeing in the internal security situation in Manipur in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out in the state May 3.

He was briefed on the ground situation and operations being undertaken by the formation.

During his visit, the GOC interacted with the troops and commended their unwavering dedication towards pursuance of the laid down operational tasks.

The officer also emphasised upon the importance of the role of the formation towards ensuring national security and appreciated the dedicated efforts and steadfast commitment of all ranks of the Division in bringing stability in the strife-torn state, thus reaffirming its pivotal role in fostering lasting peace, the defence PRO said.

On Monday, Lt. Gen. Kalita, accompanied by Lt. Gen. Sahi and Major General Ranjan Sherawat, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), had visited Manipur and held a meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh where they discussed strengthening cooperation and ensuring security for the people of the state.

--IANS

