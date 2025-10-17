Top BRO official reviews infrastructure projects along Arunachal border

Itanagar, Oct 17 Additional Director General (ADG) of Border Roads Organisation (Eastern Projects), Jitendra Prasad, conducted a five-day inspection of the infrastructure under 'Project Arunank' along the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that ADG Prasad's five-day assessment of the infrastructure under 'Project Arunank' concluded on Thursday.

The headquarters of 'Project Arunank' is located at Naharlagun and it has been involved in road and bridge construction works in the several districts of Arunachal Pradesh since 2008.

The ADG along with Chief Engineer Project (Arunank) Brigadier H. Bhattacharya visited the roads under construction in Upper Subansiri district, under the 23 Border Roads Task Force.

"During the visit, the inspecting officer emphasised the importance of road connectivity for seamless movement of troops and equipment and in ensuring the socio-economic development of border areas," Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said.

ADG Prasad highlighted that improved roads provide better access to healthcare and infrastructure for the local population, increase trade to boost the local economy, and promote tourism.

He acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of 'Project Arunank' and 23 Border Roads Task Force, for ensuring connectivity and maintaining border roads in good condition despite harsh climatic conditions and challenging terrain.

ADG Prasad also provided valuable guidance on technical and planning matters to all executives to ensure the timely completion of road construction works.

He also called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (retired) on Thursday and apprised him about the works being undertaken by the BRO to improve border infrastructure in the state.

The Governor lauded the efforts of the BRO as a reliable and longstanding partner in development of Arunachal Pradesh.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor added that well-maintained strategic routes are essential for the rapid mobilisation of armed forces, keeping key corridors open throughout the year, and cost-effectively meeting long-term defence infrastructure requirements.

Emphasising the broader impact of road development, Governor Parnaik highlighted that quality roads in border regions are equally important for socio-economic growth.

ADG Prasad also interacted with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and discussed ways to imbibe new methods to construct efficient roads without disturbing ecological balance.

He held a meeting with P. Subramanyam, state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and discussed ways to fast track forest clearances for upcoming roads planned for development in the border regions.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080 km border with China, 520 km with Myanmar and 217 km with Bhutan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor