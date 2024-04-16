Top Interpol official meets CBI chief in Delhi, discusses challenges

New Delhi, April 16 Stephen Kavanagh, the current Executive Director of Policing Services at Interpol, arrived in Delhi on Monday for high-level meetings with the Indian government to discuss the future of international crime-fighting.

Kavanagh began his trip with a visit to the India Gate before holding bilateral meetings with senior government representatives, including the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood.

At the CBI headquarters, they exchanged views on tackling law enforcement challenges and increasing cooperation between the countries.

They spoke about the need for deeper international cooperation for counter-terrorism operations, as well as to combat drug smugglers and technology-enabled crime, including the safe use of artificial intelligence.

“India is a critical partner for the Interpol, whose agencies have been at the forefront in tackling multi-dimensional criminal activities at the global level. Should I be elected as the Secretary General of Interpol, I would work with the members to drive an increase in data analysis, delivering operational success against drugs, cyber crimes, and crimes against wildlife and the environment," Kavanagh said.

